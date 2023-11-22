COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two crowd-favorite exhibitions have returned to the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens this holiday season.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory, running through the first week of the new year. The conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. daily, except for closures on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Included in the daytime and evening experiences, Holiday Blooms vignettes feature hundreds of poinsettias and the 10-foot poinsettia tree. The Dorothy M. Davis Showhouse features distinct plantings, decorations and color palettes. Outdoors in the gardens, containers are styled for the winter with plants and evergreens accented by lights and decorative elements.

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

(Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)

In addition, live entertainers perform at the conservatory on select dates at 2 p.m. View the full performance schedule here.

Conservatory Aglow, included in the evening experience and requires special engagement admission, allows guests to make their way through the gardens decorated with themed light displays. Visitors can explore new displays, including lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games and more.

New this year, Conservatory Aglow nights from Dec. 1 to 14 feature a public ice skating rink. The rink is synthetic ice, so it will operate regardless of the outside temperature. Guests can bring their own skates or borrow some from the on-site inventory.

Admission also grants visitors access to a brand new experience inside the conservatory, featuring multi-color lit biomes and holiday scenes. Visitors looking for refreshments can make purchases from Conservatory dining, cash bars and a rotating set of food trucks. Visitors can also do holiday shopping at Botanica Gift Shop & Greenhouse.

Entertainers and musicians will also perform in the gardens on select evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. View the full performance schedule here.

The conservatory recommends guests, including members at all levels, reserve tickets to Conservatory Aglow to guarantee availability for their preferred date and time. General admission is available for $26, seniors for $22, children ages 3 to 12 for $15.50, and children 3 and under are free. Reserve tickets here.

Conservatory Aglow and Holiday Blooms are open at the conservatory through Jan. 8, 2023. View additional events at the conservatory here.