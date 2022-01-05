COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hackers targeting Franklin Park Conservatory created a data breach last July, and now the organization is working to notify affected people after the ransomware attack.

The breach affected 4,927 people, and stolen information includes financial account and card numbers, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The problem began with a service interruption in its computer systems on July 21, resolved nearly three weeks later on Aug. 12, the conservatory said in an email statement to NBC4.

People affected by the data breach are now being notified by the conservatory, which says it will offer them credit monitoring and call center support.

“This event was the result of unauthorized actors deploying ransomware in the Franklin Park environment, which encrypted the organization’s servers,” the conservatory said in the statement. “The Conservatory worked with third-party forensic specialists to investigate the event and assist with restoring the network to full functionality.

“The Conservatory returned to full functioning systems on August 12, 2021, and has taken steps to enhance the security of its network with the help of expert vendors.

“Following forensic research completed by a third-party vendor, it was discovered that some personal data was impacted. The Conservatory is currently in the process of notifying affected individuals and will offer credit monitoring and call center support from specialists,” the email statement concluded.