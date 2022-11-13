COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Laurie Miller, Senior Manager of Living Collections at COSI, to talk about COSI’s Doc McStuffins exhibit.

They were joined by Lucy, a ball python, and Montoya, a boa constrictor, to talk about animal interactions that happen at COSI with the exhibit.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit is a children’s museum exhibit based on Disney Junior’s award-winning series, “Doc McStuffins,” and allows children an interactive experience about what it is like to be a veterinarian. The exhibit is included with General Admission and will be at COSI through January 3, 2023.

Click here for more information on Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit.

COSI recently announced that Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures will be coming to COSI on March 18, 2023. Click here for more information on that upcoming exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

