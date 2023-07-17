COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The center of science and industry will be officially recognized Monday as the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service winner at the White House. It’s an honor that Dr. Frederic Bertley is especially proud of.

“I’m super excited because what we’re trying to do is make sure that science is available to everyone,” Bertley said.

The recognition comes at a time when many parents and educators are concerned about the dreaded summer slide for students. That period of time from school ending to beginning where there’s a slow reversal in what kids have learned and retained.

“So cultural institutions are very forward thinking and saying hey, how can we provide great support.”

COSI works hard to make sure that over the summer there are fun educational activities available, so that students not only avoid backslide, but gain knowledge along the way.

“We know the sciences everywhere so you can go to our energy exhibit and have a hands-on experience there. You can go to “Oceans” learn about oceans and water,” Bertley said.

Bertley is also thrilled about what he calls, “literally, the greatest archaeological discovery in humanity”.

“But of course, one of the most exciting things is our traveling exhibition that’s here this summer, King Tutankhamun and his tomb and his treasures.”

The exhibit highlights the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, including over 1,000 artifacts for kids to explore.

“It’s really fantastic. It’s really majestic, but as you think back to the summer-side and the kiddos, kids, really get excited by this.”

To learn more about this exhibit and others at COSI click here.