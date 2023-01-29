COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kevin Seymour, COSI Director of Offsite Education, to do a fun experiment where you can make “snow” indoors using polymers and water.

You can watch the experiment in the video player above.

When water is added, the polymers expand to hold moisture and look like snow. Polymers can be found in everyday objects like diapers and can even be used in drier climates for farming.

You can find the material for this experiment online by searching “instant snow” or “magic snow.” You can also find it in the COSI Connects Snow kit.

At COSI, you still have time to check out the exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaur, organized by the American Museum of Natural History, which is included with admission and will be at COSI through March 5. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

“Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at the Columbus science museum on March 18 and requires a separate ticket. Tickets for the exhibit go on sale March 18. Click here to learn more about the upcoming exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

