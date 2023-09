COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In this week’s “Connecting with COSI,” Education Specialist Lauren Sudimack shows Monica Day and her daughter Presley an exciting new way to make ice cream.

Based on Presley’s reaction, it must be pretty good.

Find more projects like this one on the “Connects” website through COSI

Reminder, COSI is closed for the month of September. The Center of Science and Industry will reopen on October 4th, 2023