COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The COSI Science Fest starts on May 3 and you can get involved by joining the BioBlitz.

Take part in nature walks, stream exploration and so much more. COSI has teamed up with ODNR, Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, and Columbus Recreation and Parks to make opportunities available all over Central Ohio.

Click here to see opportunities in your neighborhood. The COSI Science Fest runs May 3-6.