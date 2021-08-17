Company at center of paint plant explosion offers answers to Columbus community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s now been more than four months since the explosion and fire at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Plant on Leonard Avenue, and community members in the area are hoping to get answers from the company during a meeting Tuesday.

It is a meeting community members have been waiting for for months.

The meeting began with company CEO Andrew Smith reading a prepared statement, then community members asking him questions they still had.

A liaison for Yenkin-Majestic said Smith would not appear at the meeting with news cameras in the room due to company policy. He did join the meeting after the cameras left.

Neighbors have had questions about the insurance process for damage to their homes, emergency notification processes for neighbors, and what’s being done to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

They also voiced environmental concerns.

An employee, Wendell Light, died in the explosion, and several others were injured.

In his prepared statement, Smith apologized for the fear that was caused by the fire and blast that night.

He also said the explosion and fire started in the paint resin plant on the property and that because a safe cleanup and evacuation process is slow, the equipment at the center of the accident has not been reached by crews yet.

Smith estimates that should happen within the next month and then more answers should be revealed about what caused the explosion.

Smith said testing after the fire showed no emissions were released into the community.

A statement read by Smith at the meeting said, in part:

This is a tragic accident, and we are very sorry this happened; we are sorry we have caused you fear and concern; and we are sorry we have impacted our neighborhood. I am here to promise that we will listen to our neighbors. We can never bring back Wendell Light or undo all of the injuries suffered by our colleagues. But we will fix anything we have damaged that can be fixed. We will be transparent and accountable. We will share with you what we know, once we know it. And we will strive to be better neighbors in the future. Yenkin-Majestic CEO Andrew Smith

Smith’s full statement can be read by clicking the link below.