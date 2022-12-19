COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Community Shelter Board has a new leader.

Shannon Isom is the next president and CEO of the Community Shelter Board, its board of trustees announced Monday. She will oversee the board’s interagency efforts across Columbus and Franklin County to help those facing homelessness find permanent housing and other resources.

“We’re fortunate to find a highly capable leader who is deeply connected to continuums of care for communities of color, especially focused on social determinants, intersectionality, gender, and race,” Sherrice Thomas, co-chair of the board’s search committee, said in a press release.

Current president and CEO Michelle Heritage will step down from the role in early January, when Isom will take her place. Isom has served as president and CEO of YWCA Dayton for nearly a decade. Prior to her work with YWCA, Isom held several leadership positions in the medical field, including at Miami Valley Hospital and CareSource Management Group, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Isom has received several awards for her service, including the Humanitarian Award from the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton and the National Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She attended the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. In 2014, she received an MBA with a specialization in health care administration from Northeastern University.

“I’m excited to join an engaged system like Community Shelter Board that makes room at the table for public and private-sector stakeholders, practitioners, and people facing homelessness,” Isom said in the release.