Community seeks answers after paint plant explosion in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After an explosion rocked the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Plant on East Leonard Avenue in April, killing one person, the neighborhood surrounding the plant wants answers.
On Monday, community leaders will speak publicly about the impact of the explosion on the fabric of people’s homes, including broken windows, jarred foundations, and toxic gas, as well as other complaints.
The community would like answers to several questions, according to a media release from The Shepard Community Association. There will be an update on the Ohio EPA’s investigation, the process around insurance claims and compensation for residents, as well as next steps with Yenkin-Majestic.
The Shepard Community Association and the North Central Area Commission (NCAC) are
supported by Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, Ohio House of Representatives (D-25).
They have asked Yenkin-Majestic liaison Mo Wright and Andrew Smith, CEO of Yenkin-Majestic to appear, answer questions, and provide their response to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the City of
Columbus and Franklin County following statements from the area/community leadership, the media release said.