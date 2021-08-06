Community seeks answers after paint plant explosion in Columbus

Damage is seen following an overnight explosion at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint plant, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. One person was killed and multiple others were injured in an explosion and fire Thursday at the paint manufacturer’s plant in Ohio’s capital city, firefighters said. Authorities in Columbus were investigating what caused the explosion shortly after midnight at the paint facility. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After an explosion rocked the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Plant on East Leonard Avenue in April, killing one person, the neighborhood surrounding the plant wants answers.

On Monday, community leaders will speak publicly about the impact of the explosion on the fabric of people’s homes, including broken windows, jarred foundations, and toxic gas, as well as other complaints.

The community would like answers to several questions, according to a media release from The Shepard Community Association. There will be an update on the Ohio EPA’s investigation, the process around insurance claims and compensation for residents, as well as next steps with Yenkin-Majestic.

The Shepard Community Association and the North Central Area Commission (NCAC) are

supported by Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, Ohio House of Representatives (D-25).

They have asked Yenkin-Majestic liaison Mo Wright and Andrew Smith, CEO of Yenkin-Majestic to appear, answer questions, and provide their response to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the City of

Columbus and Franklin County following statements from the area/community leadership, the media release said.