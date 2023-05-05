COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue and the surrounding area said they aren’t going to be the same without 69-year-old Linda Johnson, who was shot and killed on Thursday.

Neighbors called her the “neighborhood mom” and “Miss Linda.” Johnson was the victim of a drive by shooting on Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of police. She was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition before she were pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

“I can’t even begin to tell you, the loss is already felt because, normally the whole block is out here, this whole block is mourning her right now,” said Bryan Winbush. “Everyone’s devastated, all up and down the block, everyone’s devastated. We just can’t believe it.”

Winbush lives across the street from where the shooting happened. He and other neighbors said Johnson was walking into her daughter’s home when she was shot.

“I just hope that whoever did this turns [themselves] in at this point, it’s not fair to any of us,” said Alexis Sanford, another neighbor. “I loved Miss Linda and I loved everything she did.”

Johnson lived a few streets away but was often on Aberdeen. She would help others, make sure kids got to and from school safely, watch them play, give out food and help with yard work.

“She was a beautiful person, she had a beautiful spirit, and she took care of everyone,” Winbush said.

Detectives were back in the neighborhood Friday knocking on doors and talking to neighbors. Police released pictures of a suspect vehicle, a white 2018 to 2022 Honda Accord. Winbush said the block will be keeping an eye out because they want justice for Johnson.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

“I hope they catch them because you don’t deserve to be walking around amongst society if you have the ability to drive by and open fire and gun down a 69-year-old woman, you don’t deserve to be walking around amongst the rest of us,” Winbush said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.