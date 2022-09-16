COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Here in Columbus, the city will hold its first ever Latine parade in its honor.



“So we’re kicking off the month, with an inaugural parade,” said Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, with Columbus City Council.

To commemorate the event, Councilmember Padilla said her office came together with around 30 other community groups to plan Columbus’ first ever Latine parade.

“The idea is that we’re really coming together to celebrate us, and we’re asking folks to come and join us as we celebrate the richness of our culture, the diversity of our culture, and also the many contributions the Latine people have made,” said Padilla.



The parade will travel around half a mile, before holding a community gathering at Columbus City Hall with the street sign even being changed in honor of the event. The parade is giving many in Columbus their first experience celebrating Latine culture in the city.

“We usually see actors, actresses, singers, but I can’t wait to see young professionals like myself out, doing the work, celebrating, taking the time,” said Diana Miguel, an intern with Columbus City Council.

Miguel works with Councilmember Padilla’s office, and said she’s honored to be taking part in such a historic event.

“Having a heritage month is so important, because it gives a time and a moment for us to take a break from our everyday lives, everyday work, everyday struggles,” said Miguel.

However, the parade isn’t just about celebration, but also raising awareness for Latine representation in Columbus.

“It’s important for us to be heard and seen, in order to be a part of the conversation, to make these things better,” said Samuel Camacho, a public health advisor for Columbus Public Health.

Samuel Camacho is a public health advisor with Columbus Public Health and is taking part in tomorrow’s parade. He said he’s eager to see more events like this in his city.

“See our beautiful costumes, enjoy our beautiful food, great music, and it’s also a way of teaching new generations about what Latinos are,” said Camacho.

The parade will begin on 11 a.m. Saturday on Rich Street and Civic Center Drive. At noon, there will be music, food and other events happening at Columbus City Hall.