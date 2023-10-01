COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 100 people gathered Sunday night to remember and honor the life of Angel Gomez, who was killed outside of a Galloway home last Monday in what Columbus police said was an “ambush” shooting.

Family and friends came together outside of an AutoZone store in West Columbus, where just a month ago, many had gathered to remember Gomez’s son, who died in a motorcycle accident.

Many of those her son rode with came out then and they also showed up Sunday to honor Gomez.

Gomez’s 17-year-old daughter Sipriana Garcia said the show of support meant a lot to her mother and that’s why Garcia wanted to hold the vigil in the same place.

Garcia said now she wants to focus on using her voice to help her mother’s memory live on.

“Really, the biggest thing is she was love and she was light, and I want everyone to see that,” Garcia said. “And I don’t know, these are days that, obviously they’re sad, but we should try and fill them with as much joy as we can.”

A mugshot of Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana from an October 2021 arrest. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana’s driver’s license photo. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police allege that Gomez was shot and killed by her estranged husband, 49-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez-Santana. According to police, Gomez-Santana, who is still at large, lured Gomez to their home on Pepperwood Court under the pretense of returning some property to her. Police said Gomez-Santana hid inside a car and when Gomez arrived, he got out of the vehicle and allegedly shot her.

Garcia said she wants vigils honoring her mother and the funeral to be filled with positivity and love to honor the woman she said was and is an angel.

Anyone with any information on Gomez-Santana is asked to contact 614-645-2558.