COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Crimes against the Jewish community are on the rise both in Ohio and across the country.

A new report found that 2021 broke records when it comes to antisemitic acts.

Across the United States, more than 2,700 antisemitic acts were committed last year, a 34 percent increase from 2020.

“Behind each one of those statistics are human lives,” said James Pasch, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League. “People who are permanently affected, mindsets that are changed dramatically, and a fear that’s instilled into an entire community of people that we, as Jews, are not as safe as we once were.”

Those acts include harassment, vandalism, and assault, all of them on the rise last year.

Fifty of those acts were committed in Ohio, up 16 percent from the year before and a 92 percent increase over the last five years.

Advocates said there’s no one reason why these numbers keep increasing, but the Jewish community isn’t alone in what it is seeing and hopes it won’t be alone in trying to stop it.

“A dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents is also coinciding with similar increases in reported incidents and hate crimes against Black Americans, LGBTQ Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Muslim Americans, and so it should serve as a warning to all of us that our societal norms are fraying at new levels,” Pasch said.

On top of an increased focus on security, members of the Jewish community said they’re working with other secular and community leaders to try to bring more unity.