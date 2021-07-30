Community art projects spring up in Columbus’ Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus-based artists are looking send a powerful message to the city’s youth.

It’s all happening now and into the weekend in the Hilltop.

Co-muralist and Columbus native Shelbi Harris Roseboro says the city needs more of this, positive messages — especially for young people.

“You can’t let people tell you who you are you have to write it paint it do it so we’re putting write it paint it do it here with few messages and creative things to create hope for the youth,” she explained.

One art statement is along Wilson Road, just past Fisher, and is focused on inspiring and encouraging youth mentorship.

“To see their potential, think about things and also apply creativity to their life — I think murals like this are an inspiration hopefully to our youth and that they can come out here and do this too.”

Project Director Lisa Mclymont says this is in partnership with the city.

“The city came forward and said we want artists to do this, so we were given all these retaining walls — we originally talked about over bridges too this became the most realistic,” she said.

The goal is to spread positivity and equality, especially after the year we’ve faced with the pandemic and increased violence.

“They have their own hope,” she said talking about people in the community, “but it’s nice to have shot in the arm that’s not just downtown or on the TV that they go by every day.”

It’s meant to spark for conversation.

“Delivering Black dreams, mental health, education, and all kinds of things so these murals are a representation of the work that’s being done and allow us artists to be a part of it as well,” said Roseboro.

The project will continue into the weekend and the community is more than welcome to stop by.