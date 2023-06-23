COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Community Festival, more affectionately known as ComFest, is officially underway at Goodale Park in Columbus. Vendors, food trucks and stage performers kicked off the 2023 festival at noon Friday.

“We were a little slow this morning it was a little wet. But as you can see people are coming out, it’s leveled out. I think we’ve got a really good day coming tomorrow too,” explained Jay Bennett, owner of DrankTank, a cleverly named coffee, tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages tank.

“It was slow to start but it’s good now. The weather cleared up nice, it’s a beautiful evening,” added Traci Lukemire, owner of Donna’s Delicious Dozen, a made-to-order donut truck offering a dozen different donuts.

A cloudy day and wet morning threatened business for a while, but both small business owners said the crowd at ComFest is a bit different than many other festivals and events.

“People wait all year for it,” Lukemire said.

She said the weather may have kept people away at the start of Friday, but the whole weekend would be different.

“Most festivals it (weather) affects us a lot. But ComFest not so much,” Lukemire said.

Bennett takes his portable drink tank across central Ohio to Farmer’s Markets. He said he loves getting to see people from all walks of life at ComFest.

“We do a lot of events in central Ohio, and everything has its little niche and you definitely see little pieces of central Ohio. But I believe this is the one festival that really encompasses what Columbus is. You see everybody from all walks of life here, we’re all getting along together. It’s a community event where we’re all kind of here as one. And when you include everybody, everyone tends to get along and I think that’s what makes this what it is,” he explained.

For many food trucks and small businesses at ComFest, this year is a pleasant reminder of what this festival has been in years past. COVID threw a wrench in plans in 2020 and brought cancellations and restrictions in years to follow.

Lukemire just started her business the year before COVID hit after taking a leap of faith. “Every emotion you can have as an entrepreneur, you do. COVID intensifies it by 100. But we made it through, we came out on top,” she said.

Having made it through COVID, these small business owners believe they can make it through a little rain at ComFest. They’re both looking forward to a great weekend.

“Oh, it’s gonna be fire. It’s gonna be amazing,” said Lukemire.

ComFest continues at Goodale Park through Sunday evening.

