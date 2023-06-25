Watch a report on the first night of this year’s ComFest in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2023 version of ComFest will be closing earlier than scheduled due to the threat of severe weather.

The annual community organization event will shut down at 6 p.m. Sunday due to a tornado watch being issued for Franklin County until 11 p.m.

ComFest made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page.

The 51st edition of the event was scheduled to run until 8 p.m. at Goodale Park.

The festival began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate the community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses across the nation. The first ComFest served as a space to share progressive ideas and to fundraise for protestors who had been arrested.