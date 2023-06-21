COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival celebrating community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park this weekend.

In its 51st year, the festival is drawing thousands to downtown Columbus this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the largest volunteer-driven music and arts festival in the city. This year’s lineup features live music, local artisans, food vendors, educational workshops, and kids’ activities.

“ComFest is an independent, all-volunteer celebration of creativity and activism in Columbus,” the festival said. “Its purpose is to build bridges between progressive non-profit organizations, artists, and all residents to raise awareness and promote social activism and change in our community.”

The festival began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate the community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses across the nation. The first ComFest served as a space to share progressive ideas and to fundraise for protestors who had been arrested.

Since then, the festival has continued to bring Columbus communities together, taking place near Ohio State University, then moving to the Short North in the 1980s and to Goodale Park in the ’90s.

Live entertainment, organizations, food vendors

This weekend, five stages — the Bozo Stage, Gazebo Stage, Live Arts Stage, Goodale Stage and the Peace and Healing Stage — will house more than 100 live performances ranging from music and workshops to comedians and keynote speakers.

Friday’s performances include Soul Fu Villains, Zoo Trippin’ and The Quasi Kings, followed by the ComFest Comedy Showcase, the Deal Breakers and The Guitar Company on Saturday. On Sunday, The Ark Band and The Shaun Booker Dammit Band will close out the festival. View the full lineup here.

Festival-goers can also peruse the street fair with artisans selling locally created wares and community organizations informing guests on various movements. In addition, a “KiDSART” activity area at the picnic shelter on Saturday and Sunday will be open for tie-dying, sidewalk chalk, face painting and crafts.

Food trucks will be on site all weekend, including baked treats from Just Naturally Yummy Bakery, hot dogs and brats from D’s Dogs, smoothies and teas from Bubble Tea, noodles from Island Noodles and falafel from Lavash Café. Dos Hermanos tacos, Donna’s Delicious Diner doughnuts and Black Kahawa Coffee will also be available.

Safety rules, road closures

To foster a safe environment for all festival-goers, organizers have limited what items can be brought in and out of Goodale Park. Weapons of any kind, coolers, bottles, cans or glass are not permitted at ComFest. While medical mobility devices are allowed, scooters, roller skates, skateboards and Segways are not to be brought inside the festival.

A “Safety Base” station will be located at the north end of the shelter house in the center of Goodale Park. First Aid will be available at the Main Station, at the center of the park next to cleanup and recycling, and at Station Two, across the intersection of Park and Poplar streets. ComFest volunteers will be wearing “Safety” T-shirts and will be available to provide information and assist with emergencies.

Attendees are encouraged to park on the south side of Goodale Park, at the Goodale Parking Garage located at 66 E. Goodale St. Park Street and Dennison Avenue will be closed.

ComFest is open from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The barricade at Swan and Park streets will close at 10 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday. No re-entry will be allowed.

As a community-powered festival with no corporate sponsorships, ComFest is always welcoming more volunteers. Sign up to volunteer this weekend here.