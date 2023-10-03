COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A multiple-time Emmy Award-winning talk show host has rescheduled his upcoming stand-up comedy show in Columbus.

John Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, is now scheduled to perform at the Mershon Auditorium on Ohio State University campus on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. His original Oct. 12 was moved, per an announcement from The Schottenstein Center.

Before hosting his HBO show, Oliver was a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and did stand-up shows. He has also done voice acting for multiple movies and television shows including “The Lion King”, “The Smurfs”, and “Rick & Morty.”

