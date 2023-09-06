COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A multiple-time Emmy Award-winning talk show host is coming to Columbus in October to perform stand-up comedy.

John Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will performing at the Mershon Auditorium on Ohio State University campus at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at that time by clicking here.

Before hosting his HBO show, Oliver was a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and did stand-up shows. He has also done voice acting for multiple movies and television shows including “The Lion King”, “The Smurfs”, and “Rich & Morty.”