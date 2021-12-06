COLUMBUS, Ohio — Comedian and Emmy award winner John Mulaney announced Monday morning he will perform in Columbus next Spring as part of his 33-city “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour in 2022.

Mulaney will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, May 20, 2022 in his second and final show in the state of Ohio for this tour. He will be in Cincinnati on March 13.

The 39-year old comedian from Chicago is also an award-winning writer and actor, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special for his Netflix special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.

Tickets are set to go on-sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.