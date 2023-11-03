COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Comedian, writer and filmmaker Joe Pera will perform in downtown Columbus next spring.

Joe Pera. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

Pera, known for his soft-spoken, self-titled Michigander character in “Joe Pera Talks With You,” will perform standup comedy March 22, 2024 at the Southern Theatre, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced Friday. Columbus is one of the earlier stops on his show, The PERAs Tour, that begins Jan. 25 in Madison, Wis. and ends June 15 in Milwaukee.

In addition to “Joe Pera Talks With You,” which The LA Times called “TV’s quietest, most artful comedy,” Pera has released several Adult Swim specials, including “Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep” and “Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera.” A multimodal artist, he’s also directed multiple films under his production company and in 2020 released his first book, “A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using the Bathroom as an Escape.”

Pera also voiced “Fern” in the Disney Pixar animated film, “Elemental,” which was released in June. In early October, Pera released his self-produced comedy special, “Joe Pera: Slow and Steady,” on his YouTube channel.

Pera will perform at 7 p.m. at the Southern Theatre at 21 E. Main St. Tickets cost $39 to $49 and can be purchased on the CBUS Arts website or by calling 614-469-0939.