COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy-nominated comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is coming to Columbus later this year as part of her 2023 tour.
Handler is performing at the Palace Theatre on Oct. 21, one of 24 new dates added to the best-selling author’s upcoming tour. The tour kicks off on Thursday, with stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Louisville.
“Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better,” said Handler in a release. “It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today.”
The tour’s expansion comes as comedian Kevin Hart also announced he will be performing in Dayton on May 16.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting with a Wednesday presale before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the new and previously announced dates at LiveNation.com.
After a seven-year run as the host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” Handler launched a documentary series followed by her talk show on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me.”