COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grammy-nominated comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is coming to Columbus later this year as part of her 2023 tour.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Handler is performing at the Palace Theatre on Oct. 21, one of 24 new dates added to the best-selling author’s upcoming tour. The tour kicks off on Thursday, with stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Louisville.

“Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better,” said Handler in a release. “It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today.”

The tour’s expansion comes as comedian Kevin Hart also announced he will be performing in Dayton on May 16.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting with a Wednesday presale before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the new and previously announced dates at LiveNation.com.

After a seven-year run as the host of E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” Handler launched a documentary series followed by her talk show on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me.”