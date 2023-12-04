COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is coming to Columbus in 2024.

Burr will be performing at the Schottenstein Center on May 16 for his upcoming tour.

Burr made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 10, 2020, and has appeared on television shows, film and more.

Burr’s arena and amphitheater tour, Bill Burr Live, has been across the U.S. and Europe since Aug. 21, 2022. He is also the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park, according to the release.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

For additional information and how to get tickets, click here.