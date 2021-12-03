COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– If you’re a diehard fan of The Beatles, Columbus is home to a unique way to celebrate the fab four this Saturday.

The Beatles marathon will kick off Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at The Athenaeum Theatre downtown.

Local musician Joe Peppercorn is the leader of the band Sgt. Peppercorn’s Marathon. They will play every Beatles song ever recorded and released– non-stop. That adds up to 230 songs over 14 hours.

Peppercorn says the annual tribute is a way for people of all ages to have fun and rock out.

“Nobody else is doing it. Columbus, Ohio, is the only place you can see this show,” Peppercorn said. “I’ve scoured the internet to try to find somebody who’s done this, and it’s the only show of its kind where you can hear every song recreated live by people who care about the music just as much as you.”

Tickets to the show are still available. Peppercorn says the concert is family-friendly and kids’ admission is free.

You can watch the full interview with Peppercorn in the video below.