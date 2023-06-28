View a previous report on the debate over the fertilizer plant move in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A two-part ruling made by the Columbus zoning board Tuesday evening could mean the end – or overhaul, at least – of a “boutique” fertilizer company’s controversial plan to relocate to the South Side.

The Columbus Board of Zoning Adjustments granted John C. Jordan a special permit to operate his small-scale fertilizer manufacturing business in a 7,000-square-foot warehouse in the Reeb-Hosack neighborhood. But in a second vote, it rejected Jordan’s request for a variance to use non-organic materials at the site – a potential deal-breaker for the Canal Winchester company that relies on some non-organic products. It was also cause for celebration among South Side residents opposed to the plan.

“The future of what this neighborhood is, that should be honored,” said Stephen David, a nearby neighbor and father-of-two who urged the board to deny Jordan’s application. “The fact that they rejected the variance did honor that – our neighbors should have a voice in what happens here.”

In mid-April, Jordan asked the zoning board for a special permit to open his business, Winchester Gardens, in the nondescript, vacant warehouse at 5 Merritt St., according to a copy of his application.

For the last five years, the fertilizer company has operated out of two buildings in Canal Winchester. But Jordan said he’s been on the hunt for a location better suited for the business – including the Merritt Street site, which is nearly double the size of his current space, with more loading docks and a stronger industrial power system.

“The building is perfect for what I do,” Jordan told NBC4 in May.

At Winchester Gardens, Jordan said he and four other employees specialize in processing and packaging organic and non-organic fertilizers, including spikes for trees and water tablets for aquatic plants.

No raw or unprocessed manure is used to make the company’s fertilizers, nor do its products contain explosive material, herbicide or insecticide, Jordan’s attorney Beth Miller said at a public hearing in May. Some products contain dried chicken litter and bone material that is processed and heat-treated in Oregon.

“When people hear fertilizer, they think of large sacks of raw manure sitting around, big vats of chemicals,” Miller said. “That’s what I envisioned, and that is not the case in this situation.”

In addition to the special permit, Jordan also requested a variance that would have allowed him to use inorganic materials at the facility in closer proximity to residential homes than what’s allowed by the city’s zoning code.

Unlike organic products, inorganic products must be manufactured at least 600 feet away from residential zones. The Merritt Street site, however, sits about 145 feet away from some homes in the neighborhood – requiring Jordan to ask the board for a variance to reduce the residential buffer zone to 145 feet.

That sparked health and safety concerns from some neighbors, including nearly a dozen who testified against Jordan’s proposal on Tuesday. Residents pointed to past hazards at other fertilizer plants – including a fiery explosion in Winston-Salem, North Carolina last year – and the potential for dust, noise and inaccessibility for first responders in the case of an emergency.

Jordan, however, said his products don’t contain explosive ingredients, including the ammonium nitrate that was a key factor in the Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire. Columbus Public Health does not see an environmental issue with the small-scale manufacturing company, either, city planner Dane Kirk said at Tuesday’s hearing.

“If you buy a Gatorade and you look at the ingredients, you’re gonna see potassium chloride,” Jordan told NBC4 in May. “You go to the bread aisle and you go pick up the ingredients in your bread, there’s ammonium sulfate in it. They’re all basic salts; they’re stuff that you see in the pharmacies.”

The South Side Area Commission originally voted against Jordan’s proposal, according to Kathy Green, co-chair of the commission’s zoning committee. But the commission changed course – against the Reeb-Hosack/Steelton Village Civic Association’s wishes – once Jordan agreed to abide by a list of conditions that Green said adequately addressed residents’ concerns.

In conversations with neighbors about Jordan’s current operations, Green said she learned the city of Canal Winchester hadn’t received a single complaint about noise, odor or other issues arising from Winchester Gardens’ facilities. Another neighbor wasn’t aware that a fertilizer manufacturing company existed at all, Green said.

But Jordan’s reassurance – and the environmental-OK from Columbus Public Health – wasn’t enough to ease some residents’ concerns. “Just because something is OK to taste doesn’t mean it’s OK to breathe in,” Hungarian Village resident Erik Bobbitt told the board.

“You have very valid points,” said Michael Jones, a member of the city’s zoning board. “We are governed by another set of guidelines – we’re doing everything we can to protect you all, but we have to protect both parties. We can’t change the fact it’s a manufacturing zone.”

To address the residents’ concerns, the zoning board revised the list of restrictions Jordan agreed to follow. Requirements include: all materials must be pre-processed; a dust collector must be used; all operations must take place within the building; and products can’t contain ammonium nitrate, insecticides or herbicides. Jordan also agreed to only operate machinery between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Regardless of the agreed-upon conditions, Donna Bates, secretary of the Reeb-Hosack/Steelton Village Civic Association, said the South Side is no place for a fertilizer plant, period. In a letter to the city’s zoning board, the neighboring Merion Village Association also urged a no vote on Jordan’s application.

An influx of both market-rate and affordable housing is coming to the area – including a recently-approved 36-acre development in Steelton Village – and a fertilizer plant does little to complement the historically low-income neighborhood.

“Approving the application would be ignoring the valid concerns of the community and the residents that call Reeb-Hosack home,” the Merion Village Association wrote.

The board ultimately accepted Jordan’s request for a special permit but denied his variance to use non-organic materials within 600 feet of the Merritt Street location – which could be a game-changer for the Canal Winchester company whose product line includes non-organic ingredients.

“We just think we did what’s best for the neighborhood,” Bates said after Tuesday’s board vote. “We don’t want him (Jordan) to be unsuccessful in his business, but we want to ensure that anything that happens in our little corner of the world makes it safe for everybody.”

It is unclear whether Jordan, who declined to comment on the zoning board’s decision, will continue to pursue the Merritt Street site as Winchester Gardens’ next home.