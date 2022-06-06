COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Both the cities of Columbus and Worthington voted Monday to restrict the use of consumer-grade fireworks within city limits, despite a state law passed last year allowing for such use.

Both city councils passed ordinances prohibiting the use of consumer-grade fireworks, which are defined as having no more than 50 milligrams of flash powder for ground displays or 130 milligrams of flash powder for aerial displays.

Ohio House Bill 172 was signed into law last November, allowing for the use of consumer-grade fireworks throughout the state. However, that same bill allowed municipalities to institute their own bans.

The ordinances passed in both cities do not affect wire sparklers, paper or plastic caps, party poppers, snakes or glow worms, snappers, or other explosive devices containing 16 milligrams or less of explosive powder.

Worthington’s ordinance is set to go into effect on July 1. Columbus’ ordinance will go into effect immediately after being signed by Mayor Andrew Ginther, or on June 16 should the mayor not sign the legislation.

Ohio’s law allowing for the use of fireworks will go into effect July 1 as well.