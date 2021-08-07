Columbus Women and Girls Fest inspires women of all ages

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A festival highlighting the careers and achievements of women and girls of color was held Saturday in Columbus.

The event, the Columbus Women and Girls Fest, featured female speakers of all ages with backgrounds in the arts, education, and business.

The event also included educational workshops and live performances from musical artists.

It was all organized by Dr. Elaine Richardson, a local artist and writer who inspired several others to take part in the event.

“Give back to our girls and show them that they are beautiful, show them they are just as powerful, but they may not often know what that looks like, so she brings that to them so they can have, again, mentors, other women, other ladies they can see that, ‘Wow, this is something that might be really possible for me,’” said musician Priscilla Woodson.

The event was held at MPACC Box Park.