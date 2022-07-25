COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police arrested two women Sunday, accusing them of stealing about $2,400 worth of products from a beauty shop.

Chantelle Dansby and Elijanae Stroud both face a charge of felony theft. The pair entered an Ulta Beauty on Sunday, at 3632 W. Dublin Granville Rd. They filled a basket with around 20 perfume products before leaving in a Buick sedan, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers in the area found a car and two suspects matching the thieves’ description. CPD said they detained Dansby and Stroud as they were walking away from the Buick. The officers recovered over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the suspects’ car.