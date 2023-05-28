COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease is missing from her Polaris-area home, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Bonita Smith drove away from her residence on the 1500 block of Electra Street in her white Kia Optima. She has yet to return home, police said in a Sunday morning news release.

Smith — who is 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair — was last seen wearing a nightgown and white robe, police said.

Her Ohio license plate is GCT1095.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the division’s Missing Person Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-2358.