COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old Columbus woman was shot multiple times Sunday on the city’s east side.

Around 10:45 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of East Livingston Avenue where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper and lower body, police said in a news release.

Medics transported her to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to police. She is expected to survive her injuries.