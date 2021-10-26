COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who pleaded guilty to a fatal wrong-way crash along I-71 in May of 2019 will spend the next six years in prison.

Paris Siripavaket plead guilty in September to one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony.

Paris Siripavaket

Siripavaket was sentenced to 6 years for the vehicular homicide charge and 24 months for the vehicular assault charge, which she will serve concurrently. She was sentenced Tuesday.

She also has her driver’s license suspended indefinitely and will be under post-release control for up to three years.

The crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. May 1, 2019, when Siripavaket drove the wrong way on I-71 southbound and crashed into a van, according to the Columbus Division of Police

Police say Siripavaket was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-71 at Weber Road and struck a 2018 Ford Transit traveling southbound and driven by James Roberts, according to police.

Siripavaket and Roberts were transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Siripavaket’s passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Siripavaket faced a maximum of 17 years in prison — 8 to 12 years for the vehicular homicide charge and 5 years for the vehicular assault charge.