COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery.

Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, and two counts of assaulting a police officer, the Franklin County prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Coleman’s charges stem from two incidents. On Nov. 8, 2020, officials said Coleman shot a man in his car in Deshler Park, just south of East Livingston Avenue. The victim drove himself to urgent care and was transported to a hospital in critical condition but survived, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Nov. 19, 2020, Coleman was charged with holding a man at gunpoint in his car in a Walgreens parking lot, demanding money. After convincing Coleman to let him withdraw from the ATM inside the store, he alerted employees, who called the police.

Coleman then opened fire on two officers who found her crouching next to a nearby dumpster, according to the prosecutor’s office. The officers were unharmed and took Coleman into custody that night.