COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maleah Coy is still having trouble processing May 20: when a group of three girls stole her car and drove off, she said, with Coy on the hood of the vehicle.

In an interview with NBC4, the Columbus resident said she had gotten home around 11:30 a.m. that Saturday, and it had been a normal day. Then, a young girl approached Coy, grabbed her keys, and took off running, Coy said. As Coy chased after the girl, she was watched her and two others get inside the car.

“I knocked on the passenger window, in hopes that I could get the girls to just get out of the car and leave the situation alone,” Coy said.

But the girls didn’t, she said. Coy jumped onto the hood of her car as the girls backed out.

“From that point, they drove off with me on the hood and was swerving the vehicle intentionally trying to get me to fly off,” Coy said. “I looked at the driver as I was on the hood of the vehicle, in hopes that I could get through to her, and get through to her that it is not worth it.”

That didn’t work, she said.

“No remorse, no guilt, no shame — and that’s the saddest part about it,” Coy said.

Eventually, Coy was thrown off the car. The fall injured her head and her ankle, she said, but in an adrenaline rush she ran after the car. In minutes, she found it — crashed into a home on the intersection of Joyce Avenue and Duxberry Avenue.

“My thoughts was, ‘Why would someone do this, how could someone do this, and what was the purpose of someone doing this?’ It’s sad that there was no gain in this situation for them whatsoever,” Coy said.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash, according to the Columbus Division of Police and the homeowner.

When Coy saw her car inside the home, she said she was hysterical. Now, she wants to see action. “I would like them to pay for what they’ve done, because if they’ve done it to me, they can do it to anyone,” she said.

Coy said her car was less than a month old, and it is now totaled. She is in the process of saving to buy a new one.

Columbus police have not found the girls involved, according to Coy.