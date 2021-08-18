Columbus woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $150K from Social Security

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to stealing Social Security money meant for her mother who died in 2012.

In a release Wednesday, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said Roxanne Bates, 52, admitted to taking her mother’s Social Security benefits for almost eight years after the woman’s death.

The Social Security Administration was not notified of the death and continued to pay disability benefits totaling $146,143.

Officials say the money was deposited into the mother’s bank account and that Bates withdrew the funds using her deceased mother’s debit card.

Under the plea agreement, Bates must repay the money she stole. The court has yet to issue a prison sentence.