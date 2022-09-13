COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is under arrest and facing involuntary manslaughter and other charges following the drowning death of an infant in a bathtub.

According to Columbus police, Dierra Smith, 32, has been indicted on one count of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony child endangering, and three first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

Columbus police said officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive on Aug. 30 for a report of a baby not breathing after being found in a bathtub.

The 10-month-old girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead the following day.

Smith was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on Sept. 7.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the death and ask anyone with any information to call 614-645-4730.

This is the 93rd homicide in Columbus for 2022.