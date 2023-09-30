Watch a previous NBC4 report on the fire in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 85-year-old woman has died after a west Columbus home caught fire on Tuesday.

Argentina Webb, 85, was pronounced dead at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center at 9:25 a.m. on Friday, according to the Franklin County coroner’s office. Webb was hospitalized in critical condition after a fire occurred at around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday near the 100 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop.

Body camera released by police of the incident shows officers were in the area responding to a separate call when they noticed flames coming out of the three-story, three-unit residence. The officers aided Webb and alerted tenants in the other units.

“If they hadn’t been here when they were here doing whatever they were doing up the street, none of us probably would be here today, they saved our lives,” said Bradley Igel, who lives in the building and was hoping for Webb’s recovery. “She’s a sweet lady, she really is.”

Igel said he’d often see her helping others in the neighborhood. Terry Dheel, who’s known Webb for 15 years, visited her at the hospital on Wednesday.

“My only true friend on the block. She has a heart bigger than the world,” Dheel said. “She said no to nobody about anything.”