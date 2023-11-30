CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash on an Ohio highway on Wednesday.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office went to the area of State Route 104 and Van Meter Road on Wednesday at 12:46 p.m. There, deputies found a beige Chevrolet Avalanche off the road on its top, over a large embankment near the Scioto River. They also located an unresponsive woman in the vehicle.

Harrison Township medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead at 1:09 p.m. An autopsy performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Linda K. Chaney of Columbus, Ohio.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.