COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is facing murder charges more than seven months after a man died from a drug overdose in North Linden.

On Jan. 15, Columbus police said they received a report at 9:09 a.m. of a drug overdose at the 2900 block of Azelda Street. Officers found 30-year-old Joseph Crumpler suffering from an overdose and had him taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. Crumpler was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to CPD, 32-year-old Rebecca Auborn admitted to investigators she supplied Crumpler with narcotics that caused his death and stole from him while he was incapacitated. Court records indicate Auborn was arrested on Aug. 26 and received the following charges:

Murder

Aggravated robbery

Felonious assault

Corruption of another with drugs

Drug trafficking

Illegal manufacturing of drugs

Auborn’s most recent court documents said she has had a continuance of arraignment issued Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. She is scheduled to reappear in court for her arraignment on Friday and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.