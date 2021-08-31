Columbus woman arrested outside Vinton County school with gun, drugs

McARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman was arrested across the street from a Vinton County school allegedly carrying a large rifle and drugs.

Cheyenne Hansley, 30, was arrested Friday, Aug. 27, after Vinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to Calvary Assembly of God Church, across the street from Vinton County High School.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies confronted Hansley, they allegedly found a rifle concealed in her clothing. After conducting a search, in addition to the rifle, they allegedly found suspected narcotics and a pillowcase containing a tripod mount, scope, rifle magazines, and a bolt action for the rifle. Deputies said they did not find any ammunition.

Hansley is charged with having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

Vinton County Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution while the incident was investigated.