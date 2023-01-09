COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is making changes to its list of liquor license renewal objections.

The Columbus City Attorney’s Office said the list is made up of bars with violent histories or other safety issues.

Last month, council sent 12 new objections to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. On Monday, members voted to rescind eight recommendations, including five it sent in December.

Columbus councilmember Emmanuel Remy said the move is due to those places agreeing to make certain safety improvements.

“This is an opportunity and an invitation to start dialogue with the city to see if they can change the way they operate and make sure they are operating a safe establishment within the city of Columbus,” Remy said. “These are examples of businesses that did just that.”

The eight businesses removed from the list are:

PJ’s Grill, 15 East Frambes Avenue, objection recommended in 2021

Moments Grill and Lounge, 2545 Petzinger Road, objection recommended in 2020

Midway on High, 1728 N. High Street, objection recommended in 2018 and 2019

Save Way Mini Mart, 2585 W. Broad Street, objection recommended in 2021

Sunoco, 2725 West Broad Street, objection recommended in 2021 and 2022

Speedway #1216, 6175 East Livingston Avenue, objection recommended in 2021 and 2022

UDF 649, 530 South Hague Avenue, objection recommended in 2021 and 2022

UDF 634, 1680 North High Street, objection recommended in 2021 and 2022

The city can check in on these businesses again if issues come up in the future.