COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An annual event for craft beer enthusiasts with multiple regional and local breweries is back in Columbus this weekend.

The Columbus Winter Beerfest is this Saturday.

The Columbus Winter Beerfest is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center with one afternoon session and one evening session on Saturday, instead of two nights. The festival has been the “biggest party of the winter” in Columbus since 2010, with proceeds benefiting non-profit Animal Rescue Partners and I Have a Dream Rescue Organization in their mission to find homes for animals in need.

“We have been fielding requests from attendees to include a Saturday afternoon session at our winter fest for a while, and we are excited to get the chance to make it a reality this year,” Beerfest co-founder Matt King said.

More than 300 local, regional and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 100 breweries will be ready to sample with live music, karaoke, silent disco, games, and more. Beerfest said the event offers an inexpensive way to sample sometimes very expensive beers while learning about the brews directly from distributors.

The festival is broken up on Saturday with the afternoon session from 1 to 4:30 p.m., and the night session from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Regular admission tickets for either session are on sale for $50, which includes 25 sampling tickets and a 5 oz. souvenir beer mug. Festival-goers can also opt for the $50 early admission tickets, which include an additional hour of event time for either session, 25 sampling tickets, and an 8 oz. souvenir beer mug. Regular and early admission tickets increase by $10 if bought on the day of the event.

The festival also offers $25 designated driver tickets for advance online purchase only, which includes a $5 food truck coupon and free bottled water and soft drinks. Designated drivers may enter with either regular or early admission ticket holders.

The Columbus Winter Beerfest will be at the Greater Columbus Convention Center at 400 N. High St. this Saturday. View more details here.