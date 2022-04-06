COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2022 Columbus Winter Beerfest has been rescheduled for April 15-16 after a postponement in January.

Originally, the Winter Beerfest was supposed to take place on January 21-22 but was suspended due to COVID-19 risks.

“We traded a snowy season for jacket weather for the first time in Columbus Beerfest history.” says Co-Founder Matt King, “But we couldn’t be more sure about the decision to move to next weekend, because the weather is going to be great and spirits are high again about coming together under one roof to do what we do best!”

The event will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and feature hundreds of craft beers to sample from multiple breweries in Columbus.

Per the press release, a full beer list is set to be released on Friday.

Tickets are available now and any tickets purchased in January will remain valid at their respective session.