COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An event for all wine lovers is coming to Columbus this spring.

The Columbus Wine Walk will be held March 23 for all those who enjoy shopping and tasting various types of wine. Patrons will walk through the Short North Arts District, sampling a variety of wines and shopping with local businesses in the area.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $19.99. Participants can also enjoy admission to all venues through the walk, receive a souvenir cup and enjoy wine drink specials.

Anyone who wants to participate must be 21 years or older, and the event will be held rain or shine.

According to the event website, a location and walk map will be released closer to the wine walk. For tickets and additional information, follow this link.