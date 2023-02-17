COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Professional volleyball has made its way to Columbus.

The Pro Volleyball Federation, the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America, has announced that a Columbus team will join its league. Columbus becomes the fourth market introduced publicly to the league, joining Atlanta, Omaha and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The inaugural season will begin in February 2024 and will feature eight or 10 teams. Matches will be played in “marquee arenas”, according to the league’s release. As well, the league has attracted well-known founding partners, including Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, along with his parents Jimmy and Robin.

The team, owned by Ohio State alums Jeff and Beth Gilger, becomes the second women’s professional team ever in Columbus. The Columbus Quest was a member of the American Basketball League from 1996 to 1999, winning consecutive titles in their first two seasons.

Other semi-professional Columbus teams in the past have included the Comets (football), Cats (Australian football), Eagles (soccer), the Columbus Women’s Rugby Club and the Ohio Roller Derby team.

The Columbus franchise will make its own announcement in the coming weeks. For more information, visit ColumbusProVolleyball.com.