COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus city leaders want to hear from the public on a proposal that aims to create more pay equity.

The proposed legislation would ban employers from asking job seekers about their salary history and from seeing information about the applicant’s credit history and score.

Columbus City Council is holding a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in city council chambers.

To provide public or written testimony, email Amaris Lemus at ASLemus@columbus.gov by 4 p.m. Tuesday.