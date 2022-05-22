COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Following recent violence in Columbus parks, the city is looking for ways to make the parks safer.

The shootings – Nafzger and Saunders parks on April 23; Westgate Park on May 4; and Weinland Park on May 14 – have resulted in three deaths and an 8-year-old being injured.

Now, Columbus City Council is set to vote on funding for more cameras and lights in certain parks.

The ordinance council will consider Monday evening states violence at city parks has increased over the last year and there is a need to immediately install temporary lighting and camera systems at the parks.

According to the ordinance, the first 25 places for the mobile units have been identified by the city’s police department, recreation and parks department, and neighborhood residents.

The ordinance states the city, through the director of public safety, would enter into a rental agreement with Smart Rentals, LLC for the security systems at the cost of $500,000. The ordinance does not state how long the agreement would be for.

Columbus Councilmember Emmanuel Remy is chairperson of council’s Public Safety Committee. He said if passed, the ordinance will be part of a bigger effort to make sure people feel good about coming to city parks.

“We want to make sure people understand this is a safe place to come and people can enjoy their parks throughout the summer and throughout the year and this is just one of the tools we’re going to make sure the division has to accomplish that goal,” Remy said.

Columbus police and the city’s public safety department are expected to be on hand for Monday’s meeting to address the plan. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.