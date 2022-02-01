COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Not only is central Ohio set to get hit with a severe winter storm in the coming days; temperatures are also forecast to get colder.

With conditions worsening over the next few days, more people will be seeing to use warming centers, one of which is on Parsons Avenue.

On extremely cold nights, Community Development for All People opens as a warming center, usually run by volunteers, which limits how often it can open.

However, over the next four weeks, it is going to open every night for anyone who needs a warm place to sleep and a hot meal.

On Monday, Columbus City Council approved nearly $36,000 for the non-profit organization, and with the funding, Community for All People is going to have staff members at the warming center every night.

“Thankfully this is coming in time,” said Mike Premo, director of engagement for Community Development for All People. “We’re able to get the word out so folks can come make arrangements to get here from different parts of the city. So we’re very grateful the timing works out. We’re going to be able to get that advanced notice out there.”

The warming center can host 45 people and staff said it’s usually full every night it is open.

In addition to the city, the center is also getting help from a first-grade student.

Claire Tabor, 7, is a bit soft-spoken, but her actions will end up helping someone during the incoming winter storm and for the rest of the season.

“I used 10 of my dollars to get a blanket,” Claire said.

Claire is a first-grade student in Lindsay Law’s class at Scottish Corners Elementary School in Dublin. Law was collecting blankets to give to Community Development for All People’s warming center. Claire’s birthday was last month and she used her own birthday money to buy a blanket for the center.

“Your birthday money is saved for, like, those lofty toys you’ve been waiting for and once I get my birthday money, I’m going to go buy this, and instead seeing her do that was really, really special,” Law said.

While other supplies have been donated, the staff at the warming center said the blanket from Claire stands out.

“It was incredibly heartwarming,” Premo said. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received across the board, but that one definitely went above and beyond.”

When it came time to check out at the store, Claire’s mother offered to pay for the blanket, but Claire didn’t let her.

As to why she wanted to buy the blanket, Claire said, “Because I thought I had enough and I wanted to do something kind.”

For anyone who needs a warm place to stay, the center opens at 7 p.m. each night. It is located at 946 Parsons Avenue.