Columbus VA to the public: don’t confuse bomb threat drill with the real thing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Department of Veteran Affairs says it’s planning a bomb threat and evacuation training exercise for Friday that should not be confused with the real thing.

It’s set to take place Friday from 3 – 4 p.m. at the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center on James Road.

The VA says this is part of the regular emergency response exercises held with multiple police and fire departments as they prepare for a possible emergency. The public might inadvertently experience a “lock down” drill as VA access points and nearby roads are blocked during the exercises, but the VA repeats — it’s only a drill, not a real threat.

