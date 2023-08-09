COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Columbus used-car dealership following allegations of odometer-tampering, deceptive practices and failure to deliver titles.
The lawsuit alleges Uncle B Auto, and its owner, Bethrand Ekeanyanwu, violated multiple consumer protection laws, a news release said. The violations include:
- Failure to promptly file title applications within 30 days of vehicle assignment or delivery.
- Concealing the rebuilt salvage status of vehicles from consumers.
- Falsifying odometer disclosure statements.
- Withholding accurate and complete odometer disclosures.
- Engaging in odometer tampering, or setting back the odometer on a vehicle.
Earlier this year, Yost sued a dealership named Kalango Links. The investigation revealed Uncle B and Kalango Links previously operated from a shared lot on East Hudson Street in Columbus, the news release said. The investigation prompted Yost to take legal action against Uncle B in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.
The lawsuit requests civil fines and reimbursement for affected customers. It additionally seeks to forbid Ekeanyanwu from owning or maintaining auto-dealer or salesperson licenses.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section suggests prospective used-car buyers research a dealership’s history with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau before purchasing a vehicle.