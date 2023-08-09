COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Columbus used-car dealership following allegations of odometer-tampering, deceptive practices and failure to deliver titles.

The lawsuit alleges Uncle B Auto, and its owner, Bethrand Ekeanyanwu, violated multiple consumer protection laws, a news release said. The violations include:

Failure to promptly file title applications within 30 days of vehicle assignment or delivery.

Concealing the rebuilt salvage status of vehicles from consumers.

Falsifying odometer disclosure statements.

Withholding accurate and complete odometer disclosures.

Engaging in odometer tampering, or setting back the odometer on a vehicle.

Earlier this year, Yost sued a dealership named Kalango Links. The investigation revealed Uncle B and Kalango Links previously operated from a shared lot on East Hudson Street in Columbus, the news release said. The investigation prompted Yost to take legal action against Uncle B in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The lawsuit requests civil fines and reimbursement for affected customers. It additionally seeks to forbid Ekeanyanwu from owning or maintaining auto-dealer or salesperson licenses.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section suggests prospective used-car buyers research a dealership’s history with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau before purchasing a vehicle.